Govt Senator Rejects MP's Call for Resumption of Hanging

Jun 24, 2017

Government Senator, Kerensia Morrison, is rejecting a call by West Hanover Member of Parliament, the PNP’s Ian Hayles, for hanging to be resumed.

She says Jamaica’s justice system is not yet at a place where capital punishment may be confidently pursued.

Morrison was addressing the State of the Nation Debate in the Senate this afternoon.

She described the call for hanging to resume as sensational.

In a wide-ranging presentation, Senator Morrison also called on influential people in dancehall to reject violence.

She says music can play a big role in the restoration of positive values.

