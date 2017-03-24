Govt Surgeons Threatening Strike Action

Surgeons employed to the Ministry of Health are threatening to take industrial action starting next Wednesday.

This after they say the Health Ministry has refused to implement an agreement with the Finance Ministry for the 2006-2008 and 2008-2010 contract periods.

In an open letter to the Ministry of Labour, this afternoon, the Union of Clerical Administrative and Supervisory Employees, UCASE, advised of their plan to strike.

UCASE says the agreement pertains to a strategic review of the structures to deliver healthcare in the country.

It says officials of the Health Ministry and Permanent Secretary at the time, Dr. Kevin Harvey had committed in writing to the agreement.

UCASE says it believes persons in the Health Ministry have been obstructing the agreement.

UCASE is requesting an urgent intervention from the Labour Ministry to assist the stakeholders come to a resolution of the matter.

