Govt Taking Multi-Dimensional Approach to Reducing Traffic Congestion

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, says the government is pursuing a multi-dimensional strategy to reduce the impact of traffic congestion in commercial areas on productivity and development.

Mr. Holness was addressing a stakeholder meeting in Barbican, St. Andrew last night.

The meeting was held ahead of the execution of a multi-million dollar Barbican road expansion project.

During the meeting, Mr. Holness directed Chairman of the National Housing Trust, Nigel Clarke, to also explore options to regularize some homeowners in Barbican.

Mr. Holness says focus is also being placed on alleviating traffic in Montego Bay, St. James.

