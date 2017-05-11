Govt to Address Banking Fees – Samuda

Search
Industry and Commerce Minister, Karl Samuda, says the government will take action to address mounting concerns about the vexed issue of bank fees and charges.

Minister Samuda was reacting to the decision of South St. Catherine Member of Parliament, Fitz Jackson, to withdraw a bill proposing to deal with the issues by amending the Banking Services Act.

Minister Samuda says he’s disappointed Mr. Jackson decided to ask parliament to suspend debate on the bill until he re-tables it in two weeks.

Before he asked that the bill be taken off the order paper yesterday, Jackson criticized Finance Minister Audley Shaw and Cabinet for failing to act on the recommendations which were made in a report on bank fees and charges.

That report was submitted to parliament by the Bank of Jamaica earlier this year.

Mr. Samuda agreed that action concerning bank fees has taken too long. He noted that in 2013 he also chaired parliament’s economy and production committee which made recommendations about bank fees. But he says he’s disappointed then Finance Minister, Dr. Peter Phillips, did not act.

