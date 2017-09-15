Govt to Build Five New Schools in Push to End Shift System

Education Minister, Ruel Reid, says the government is moving to build five schools as it pushes to eliminate the shift system.

He says over the medium to long-term, 17 new schools are needed to totally eliminate the shift system.

He says given the current fiscal constraints and the IMF agreement, a short list of five is being given primary focus.

Minister Reid detailed the areas in which the schools are to be built.

Meanwhile, Minister Reid says he’s confident that the government will be able to continue its non-mandatory auxiliary fee policy.

Last year, a number of stakeholders, including school Principals, expressed concern that the policy would result in a shortfall in contributions from parents.

But Minister Reid says he’s not surprised there’s not been a shortfall.

