Govt to Continue Ian Fleming Airport Expansion

Transport Minister, Mike Henry, says the government will continue to pursue the expansion of the Ian Fleming International Airport in Boscobel, St. Mary.

His comment follows criticisms of the project by the Opposition Spokesman on Transport Mikael Phillips during his contribution to the sectoral debate in Gordon House yesterday. He said the expansion is not economically feasible.

But Minister Henry says Mr. Phillips is not thinking about economic growth.

Mike Henry was speaking at a press briefing at his Ministry’s office in St. Andrew.

The Minister says the expansion work will begin later this year. The project is valued at $2-billion. The facility seeks to better accommodate international carriers.

