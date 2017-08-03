Govt to Establish Music Industry Fund

The music industry will soon have a dedicated fund that will cover health and life insurance benefits for musicians.

That’s the word from Culture and Entertainment Minister, Olivia Grange.

Minister Grange made the promise while addressing a post cabinet media briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister, yesterday.

She says her ministry will make a compilation album of some of the most iconic songs to have been entered in the Jamaica Festival Song Competition.

The music compilation will be placed on the digital music platform, iTunes, where it will be available for purchase.

The proceeds from the purchase of the album will be used to start the proposed insurance coverage fund.

Minister Grange says many of the biggest musicians are unable to survive as they fade from the public’s attention.

