Search
Home Latest_MA Govt to Establish Music Industry Fund
Olivia-Grange

Govt to Establish Music Industry Fund

Aug 03, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

The music industry will soon have a dedicated fund that will cover health and life insurance benefits for musicians.

That’s the word from Culture and Entertainment Minister, Olivia Grange.

Minister Grange made the promise while addressing a post cabinet media briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister, yesterday.

She says her ministry will make a compilation album of some of the most iconic songs to have been entered in the Jamaica Festival Song Competition.

The music compilation will be placed on the digital music platform, iTunes, where it will be available for purchase.

The proceeds from the purchase of the album will be used to start the proposed insurance coverage fund.

Minister Grange says many of the biggest musicians are unable to survive as they fade from the public’s attention.

–30–

Previous Post'Dalling Must GO!" - Bunting Calls for Sacking of FLA CEO

Related articles

Bolt Degrasse

DeGrasse Out of World Championships with Injury

Aug 03, 2017

Hip Strip Mobay

Bartlett Urges Local Investment in European Plan for Mobay Hip Strip

Aug 03, 2017

RuelReid

Education Minister Demands Schools’ Annual Financial Reports

Aug 03, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS