Govt to Pilot Rural School Bus Service this September

Come September, a pilot school transportation system will be rolled out in some parishes across the island.

Education Minister, Ruel Reid, made the announcement yesterday at a Private Sector Organization of Jamaica breakfast forum in New Kingston.

The parishes selected to be a part of the pilot programme are St James, Hanover and St Elizabeth in the west.

And, in the east, Portland, St Thomas and St Mary.

Minister Reid says many students are absent from school because they can’t afford to go.

