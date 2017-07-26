Govt to Push Ahead with Amendments to Gun Court Act to Allow Trial by Judge Alone

The government has signaled that it will be pushing ahead with a proposal to amend the Gun Court Act which will allow for some murder cases to be tried by judge alone.

The measure will apply to non-capital murder cases, where a firearm is used as the murder weapon. There have been objections to the move from some quarters.

Attorney General, Marlene-Malahoo Forte, made the disclosure during her contribution to the Criminal Justice Administration Amendment Act in the House of Representatives yesterday.

The lower house yesterday suspended deliberations on the two bills — the Criminal Justice Administration Amendment Act and the Indictment Act–which seek to reduce the backlog of cases in the Courts.

Deliberations on the bills were suspended during committee stage of the debate. They’re to resume at the end of parliament’s summer recess.

The amendment to the Indictment Act will allow for the trial of multiple offences on one indictment.

Mrs. Malahoo-Forte says the companion bills approved yesterday are part of a push to ensure that swift and fair justice is delivered.

