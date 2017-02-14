Govt to Receive Billions in Dividends from Public Bodies

The government plans to receive more than $35-billion from public bodies in the upcoming fiscal year.

This includes entities like the National Housing Trust and the Water Commission.

There are 190 public bodies, and together they have assets of nearly $1.3-trillion.

The figures are contained in the estimates for Public Bodies tabled in Parliament last week along with the national budget.

The government breaks down its expected receipts from Public Bodies into four main categories.

Dividends, loan repayments, corporate taxes, and a column titled “other”.

They’re planning to collect nearly $7-billion in dividends from various public bodies, including $2-billion from the National Housing Trust, NHT.

They also plan to reap another $2-billion from the Coconut Industry Board, and $1.3-billion from the Petrocaribe Development Fund.

Under “corporate taxes”, the government is expecting to earn nearly $2-billion from public bodies.

More than half of this is to come from the Airports Authority.

And then, there’s the ambiguous column titled “other”, where the government is estimating to receive $8-billion in revenues from the various public bodies.

This is the column under which the $11-billion yearly allocation from NHT legislated under the Simpson Miller administration, was placed up to last year.

With the exception of Petrojam and the Tourism Enhancement Fund, TEF, there is no explanation for the purpose of funds in the “other” column.

The government is to get over $4-billion from the TEF for the Jamaica Tourist Board, Jamaica Vacations Limited, and others.

What’s not explained is an over $1-billion transfer from the National Health Fund, NHF, in the “other” column, as well as others.

Last year, nearly $3-billion was taken from the NHF under this heading.

In total, the government is budgeting for $35-billion from public bodies.

And, speaking on Cliff Hughes Online this morning, State Minister of Finance, Fayval Williams, said they’re looking to see whether these entities can give even more.

And Mrs. Williams is hitting back at the Opposition for its constant criticism of the 1-point-5 million dollar tax break.

This morning, the Opposition Spokesman on Finance, Dr. Peter Phillips, said the government was now forced to seek additional funding from the NHT and other sources for budgetary support because of what he described as a ‘wrong policy approach’ by the Holness administration.

But Mrs. Williams says the numbers do not support this view.

She says revenues from Pay As You Earn taxpayers have been performing above target.

She’s again giving assurances that as the government puts together a tax package to plug a $9-billion gap in the budget, the most vulnerable in the society will be protected.

There’ve been concerns that in the move towards indirect taxation, the government may seek to impose a tax on basic consumption items. But Mrs. Williams is pointing to the last tax package presented by the Holness administration which she said targeted those who were in a position to pay more.

Fayval Williams was speaking this morning on Cliff Hughes Online.

–30–