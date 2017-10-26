Govt to Roll Out Islandwide Road Patching Programme

The National Works Agency, NWA, says it will be patching several roadways across the island amid protests by residents.

Residents of Lionel Town in Clarendon, Wakefield in Trelawny, and various communities in Westmoreland have been protesting about bad roads for several days.

The protests have reportedly affected attendance at schools in some of these communities, with some institutions not being able to open their doors.

Communications Manager at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, says the patching programme is one way of addressing the roads.

He says some of the areas where residents are protesting are slated to be addressed soon.

Mr Shaw says the recent rain has affected several of the roadways.

In the meantime, Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Dr. Horace Chang, is appealing for patience from the protesting residents.

Dr. Chang says the government has been working to address several bad roads across the island. But, he says it’s going to take time for them to be completed.

