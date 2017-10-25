Govt to Seek Constitutional Amendment, Making ONLY J’can Citizens Eligible for Parliament

Justice Minister, Delroy Chuck, says he’ll make a submission to Parliament in six months seeking a Constitutional amendment, to allow only Jamaican citizens to sit as Members of Parliament.

Minister Chuck’s comment comes amid renewed debate about citizenship and who should be eligible to become legislators.

The discussions follow the revelation by the PNP’s candidate for the impending by-election in South East St. Mary, Dr. Shane Alexis, that he was born in Canada and isn’t a Jamaican citizen.

This has re-ignited national discussion on whether there should be changes to the eligibility criteria to sit in the country’s parliament.

Dr. Alexis’s Canadian nationality doesn’t disqualify him from being an MP as he’s a Commonwealth citizen.

Minister Chuck says his government is insisting that only Jamaican citizens should be allowed to vie for a seat in the House of Representatives.

