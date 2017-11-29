Govt to use CAP to Address Provision of Skilled Labour

Education Minister, Ruel Reid, is assuring the country that the government has a mechanism in place to provide more skilled labour to the workforce.

His assurance follows the revelation yesterday by the Governor of the Bank of Jamaica, Brian Wynter, that the country is producing jobs at a faster rate than it’s producing skilled workers to fill them.

Mr. Reid says the Education Ministry’s Career Advancement Programme (CAP) and the insistence that students remain in secondary school up to grade 13, are among the government’s response to the looming problem.

The CAP programme — in a majority of secondary schools and community colleges — allows students to pursue skills training, academic studies or a combination of both.

Mr. Reid says the current labour force includes over 60-percent of people who lack training certification.

The Education Minister, under whose purview the country’s national training agency falls, HEART/NTA, says the government has consistently conducted research to determine the areas where training is needed.

