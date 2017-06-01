Govt Transitioning Security Forces Away from the Use of Force

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, says the government is committed to ensuring that the security forces transition from an ‘over-reliance’ on the use of force.

But he says this must be balanced and take into consideration the dangerous environment in which the security forces operate.

Mr. Holness was addressing the opening of the Caribbean Use of Force in Law Enforcement Conference in Kingston today.

The Prime Minister says a more nuanced approach is needed to address the use of force in the fight against crime.

Mr. Holness was addressing an audience which included members of the Police Command, INDECOM Commissioner, Terrence Williams, and US Ambassador to Jamaica, Luis Moreno.

He told the audience that he did not attend the conference as a ceremonial act.

He said it’s important that he calls on all stakeholders at the conference to consider a use of force policy which is balanced.

Mr. Holness says, over the years, the emphasis on the use of force to contain crime has not worked.

