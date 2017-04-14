Govt Unable to Purchase New JUTC Buses at this Time

Transport Minister, Mike Henry, has responded to allegations of mismanagement of the of the state-owned Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC).

On Wednesday, Opposition Spokesman on Transport, Mikael Phillips, accused the government of lacking compassion for commuters by not increasing the JUTC’s fleet of buses.

Mr. Phillips made the criticism yesterday during his contribution to the Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives.

Mr. Phillips says the government has taken the decision not to buy new buses. He’s suggesting this could make travel on JUTC buses more uncomfortable.

Speaking today with Nationwide News, Minister Henry maintains that the government cannot buy more buses.

He says creative ways will be found to increase the number of buses the JUTC has.

Yesterday, Mr. Phillips also accused the government of lacking compassion for commuters, hinting at a possible increase in fares.

Minister Henry would not say if there are any planned increases in fares for the JUTC. However, he says fares must reflect the real cost of transportation.

Minister Henry was speaking this morning with Nationwide News at a press conference at his Maxfield Avenue Headquarters, in St. Andrew.

