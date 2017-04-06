Search
Govt Using Social Media to Strengthen Ananda Alert System

Apr 06, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

State Minister of Youth, Floyd Green, says the Government has moved to partner with the popular global social media entity, Facebook to strengthen the Ananda Alert system

Minister Green says principals of Facebook are to arrive in Jamaica next month to discuss the partnership.

He says so far Facebook has agreed to share broadcasts of missing children on the pages of Jamaican users.

Green made the disclosure in a wide-ranging presentation as he contributed to the Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives yesterday.

The Youth Minister says the Government is aiming to take the Ananda alert system to the next level.

In 2008, 11-year-old Ananda Dean was abducted and murdered.

Her killer is still at large.

The Ananda Alert system was started in her honour as a means of alerting the public of children who’ve been reported missing.

