'Govt Will NOT Allow Bauxite Mining in Cockpit Country' – Chang

‘Govt Will NOT Allow Bauxite Mining in Cockpit Country’ – Chang

Aug 31, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

The government is assuring the country that bauxite mining will be not be allowed in the Cockpit Country.

The Cockpit country– which spans Trelawny, St. Elizabeth and parts of St. James– is a hilly and dense environmentally protected area with limestone formations.

There’s been mounting concerns about the area being under immediate threat from bauxite mining, which it’s feared could remove forest cover and pollute waterways.

Minister with responsibility for water in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Dr. Horace Chang, says the government is committed to protecting the area.

He’s describing the Cockpit Country and the Blue Mountain as the ‘lungs’ of Jamaica.

Dr. Horace Chang was speaking last evening at Nationwide’s ‘In the Courtyard’ series.

