‘Govt Will Treat Caricel Fairly’ – Attorney General

Attorney General, Marlene Malahoo-Forte, says the government is determined to be fair and follow the provisions of the Telecommunications Act while it deals with issues surrounding the spectrum license issued to Caricel.

Yesterday, Supreme Court Judge, Leighton Pusey, rejected Caricel’s application for leave to head to the Judicial Review Court to block the revocation.

Justice Pusey says the court does not believe that Caricel has a realistic chance of success at the Judicial Review Court.

He also refused Caricel’s application to halt the revocation process being pursued by the Spectrum Management Authority, the SMA.

Mrs. Malahoo Forte advanced arguments in Court on behalf of the SMA.

Mrs. Malahoo Forte says the court accepted that the SMA was not bound to advise Caricel that an investigation is underway into allegations made about the company.

