Search
Home Evening News ‘Govt Will Treat Caricel Fairly’ – Attorney General
Marlene Malahoo Forte

‘Govt Will Treat Caricel Fairly’ – Attorney General

Jan 26, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Like

Attorney General, Marlene Malahoo-Forte, says the government is determined to be fair and follow the provisions of the Telecommunications Act while it deals with issues surrounding the spectrum license issued to Caricel.

Yesterday, Supreme Court Judge, Leighton Pusey, rejected Caricel’s application for leave to head to the Judicial Review Court to block the revocation.

Justice Pusey says the court does not believe that Caricel has a realistic chance of success at the Judicial Review Court.

He also refused Caricel’s application to halt the revocation process being pursued by the Spectrum Management Authority, the SMA.

Mrs. Malahoo Forte advanced arguments in Court on behalf of the SMA.

Mrs. Malahoo Forte says the court accepted that the SMA was not bound to advise Caricel that an investigation is underway into allegations made about the company.

— 30 —

Previous PostJamaica's Corruption Perception Decline Not Surprising

Related articles

banking-fees-620x330

PSOJ Blasts ‘Backward’ Proposals to Regulate Banking Fees

Jan 26, 2017

Nesta-Carter

JOA Meets with Carter following Doping Violation

Jan 26, 2017

OCG Logo

‘Functions of OCG Will be Preserved’ – Munroe

Jan 26, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History