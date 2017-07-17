Govt’s New Motor Vehicle Policy to Save Tens of Millions of Dollars

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Daryl Vaz, says the government’s new motor vehicle policy will save the country tens of millions of dollars.

The Andrew Holness administration revised the policy last month. It extends the period after which Ministers can buy their state-assigned vehicles to five years.

Previously, Ministers were able to buy their vehicles after three years, for as little as one-third of the original cost.

Last year, the Holness administration spent $110-million to purchase 15 vehicles to replace the ones that were sold to former Ministers of the Portia Simpson Miller administration.

Minister Vaz says the policy needed to be updated, in keeping with the times.

The current vehicles assigned to Ministers will not be eligible for sale until 2021, a year after the next general election is due.

Under the new policy, those vehicles will be subjected to a bidding process before they’re sold.

–30–