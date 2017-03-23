Search
Home Latest_MA Grace Kennedy Corned Beef Suppliers NOT under Investigation
don-wehby

Grace Kennedy Corned Beef Suppliers NOT under Investigation

Mar 23, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

Grace Kennedy Limited says its suppliers of corned beef in Brazil are not under investigation by the Brazilian authorities.

Group CEO of GraceKennedy, Don Wehby says none of the meat plants listed by the Brazilian authorities supply corned beef to the company.

Mr Wehby says — after consulting with Brazilian authorities — GraceKennedy is satisfied none of its suppliers were affected.

Distributors in Jamaica are removing corned beef from shelves after the government banned imports from Brazil.

This, after reports emerged that some manufacturers in Brazil have been using rotten beef and poultry to make corned beef.

Managing Director of Lasco Distributors Limited, Peter Chin, says an inspector at their corned beef distributor is being questioned by Brazilian authorities.

— 30 —

Previous PostShaw Slashes BOJ Lending Rates

Related articles

IMG-20170322-WA0027

‘Special Policing Zones NOT Equivalent to State of Emergency’ – Holness

Mar 23, 2017

Audley-Shaw-2

‘GCT on Group Health will be Deductible’ – Shaw

Mar 23, 2017

BOJ HQ

Shaw Slashes BOJ Lending Rates

Mar 23, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS