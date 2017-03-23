Grace Kennedy Corned Beef Suppliers NOT under Investigation

Grace Kennedy Limited says its suppliers of corned beef in Brazil are not under investigation by the Brazilian authorities.

Group CEO of GraceKennedy, Don Wehby says none of the meat plants listed by the Brazilian authorities supply corned beef to the company.

Mr Wehby says — after consulting with Brazilian authorities — GraceKennedy is satisfied none of its suppliers were affected.

Distributors in Jamaica are removing corned beef from shelves after the government banned imports from Brazil.

This, after reports emerged that some manufacturers in Brazil have been using rotten beef and poultry to make corned beef.

Managing Director of Lasco Distributors Limited, Peter Chin, says an inspector at their corned beef distributor is being questioned by Brazilian authorities.

