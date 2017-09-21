Grammatical Errors Cost Country USD$1bn in Investment – NSWMA

Grammatical errors have resulted in a two-year delay in privatizing the island’s dumps and caused the country to lose a potential USD$1-billion in investments.

That’s according to Chairman of the National Solid Waste Management Authority, NSWMA, Dennis Chung. He says the errors were in the Request for Proposals, RFP. He’s citing it as one of several examples of inefficiency in the public sector that’s been holding the country back.

Mr. Chung says inefficiency is the country’s biggest problem outside of crime. He says it’s costing Jamaica some 2-percent of Gross Domestic Product, GDP. He gave another example of the bureaucracy to fill a critical post at the NSWMA.

Mr. Chung, who’s also CEO of the Private Sector Organization of Jamaica, is blaming Parliamentarians for not fixing the problem.

His comments come two days after Justice Minister, Delroy Chuck, lashed out at public sector workers for creating obstacles and frustrating the plans of various administrations.

–30–