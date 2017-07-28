Search
Regga Boyz Miss Out on Gold Cup Glory after 2-1 Loss to USA

Jul 27, 2017Sports0

Jamaica’s dream of lifting their first Gold Cup trophy ended in disappointment when they were beaten 2-1 by USA in the final, last night.

Forward Jozy Altidore gave the hosts the lead in the 45th minute.

Five minutes into the second half midfielder Je-Vaughn Watson found the equalizer for the Reggae Boyz.

The match seems to be heading into extra time when Midfielder Jordan Morris scored in the 88th minute to ensure the American secure their 6th hold on the title.

Sports Minister, Olivia Grange is applauding the efforts of the Reggae Boyz in the CONCACAF Gold Cup last night.

The Sports Minister says the Reggae Boyz played valiantly to level the scores at one-one during the match. But unfortunately conceded another goal close to the end and could not recover.

The Minister says she’s proud the Reggae Boyz played well enough to get to the Final of the Gold Cup. And Minister Grange says she knows good things are in store for them despite the result of this match.

