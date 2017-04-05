Search
Grange & Hanna Clash Over Allegations of ‘Culture of Extravagance’

Apr 05, 2017

Culture Minister, Olivia Grange, is describing as hypocritical and irresponsible, allegations made yesterday in the House of Representatives by Opposition Spokeswoman, Lisa Hanna.

Miss Hanna told the House that a culture of extravagance has developed at the Ministry, led by Minister Grange.

She questioned why only $60-million of the $441-million set aside for upcoming Jamaica 55 celebrations has been allocated to the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission, JCDC.

She accused the JCDC of hiring a consultant to assist with the Jamaica 55 celebrations at a cost of $15-million.

Miss Hanna, who’s the MP for South East St. Ann, was making her contribution to the Sectoral Debate, which began yesterday.

She told parliament that Minister Grange’s Senior Advisor is a business partner to the consultant, who’s been hired to assist with plans to celebrate Jamaica’s 55th independence anniversary.

In a statement late last night, Minister Grange rejects the allegations.

-30-

