Home Sports Grange Insists she Can’t Reinstate two Sacked InSports Employees
BeFunky_BabsyGrange2013.jpg

Grange Insists she Can’t Reinstate two Sacked InSports Employees

Apr 21, 2017Sports0

Minister of Sports, Olivia Grange, says she cannot honor a request by General Secretary of the National Worker’s Union, NWU, Granville Valentine.

Valentine had requested the intervention of the Sports Minister in getting Assistant National Sports Coordinator, Rudolph Barnes, and Accounting Technician, Oniel Hope reinstated at INSPORTS.

Both men were dismissed for breaches of the Government of Jamaica staff orders Code of Conduct.

Minister Grange says the board was honoring the mandate she gave them.

Valentine said there was total unrest at the agency, but the minister reassured the workers their jobs were secure.

