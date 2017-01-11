Search
Grant to Hold First Presser as Acting Commish

Jan 11, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

The Acting Commissioner of Police, Novelette Grant, will host her first press conference since assuming that role last Saturday.

She’s expected today to outline how the police will respond to increase in murders, and respond to violence across the country.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 10:30 this morning.

It’ll be held at the Office of the Police Commissioner on Old Hope Road, in St. Andrew.

Grant has indicated that she’ll apply for the post of Police Commissioner. She’s thought to be a leading contender for the job.

Grant — who’s substantively a Deputy Commissioner of Police — started acting as Commissioner following Dr. Carl Williams’s departure last Friday.

She’ll act in the post for 90 days as the search continues for a new Police Commissioner.

After just over two years in the post, Dr. Williams chose to go on early retirement.

