Search
Home Crime and Court Granville Residents Protest Fatal Police Shooting

Granville Residents Protest Fatal Police Shooting

Sep 05, 2017Crime and Court0

Like

“Scary!” is how Councillor for the Granville Division in St. James, Michael Troupe, is describing a protest by residents over the police fatal shooting of a man on Saturday.

The man, 26-year-old Curtis Coke, was shot and killed at his home on Gordon Crescent during a police operation on Saturday morning.

The community is close to where hundreds of members of the security forces are conducting the Zones of Special Operations in Mount Salem in the parish.

Councillor Troupe says some 60 to 70 residents took to the street this morning burning cars, tyres and anything in sight.

Councillor Troupe says the angry residents are seeking to send a message to the authorities.

He says the killing Saturday morning is the third such incident in the community since the start of the year.

And the Independent Commission of Investigations, INDECOM, says the three officers involved in the incident have turned in their weapons for ballistic testing.

Errol Chatoo is INDECOM’s Director of Complaints in St. James.

–30–

Previous Post'Nothing Unlawful about ID Card Limitations' - Malahoo-Forte

Related articles

Police Supplies Govt with Misleading Stats in Lead Up to Declaring First ZOSO

Sep 05, 2017

Lloyd B Smith Questions Mt Salem ZOSO Stats

Sep 05, 2017

20 Communities Meet ZOSO Criteria

Sep 05, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS