Search
Home Latest_MA Green Takes Issue with Anti-Abortion Law
Floyd Green Minister

Green Takes Issue with Anti-Abortion Law

Jul 07, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

State Minister for Youth, Floyd Green, is taking issue with aspects of the country’s anti-abortion law.

The Offences Against the Person Act prohibits abortion and stipulates a life sentence for women and medical practitioners who procure it.

Mr. Green says the law discourages women who’re thinking about having abortions from seeking counseling.

Mr. Green is suggesting that women would feel more comfortable seeking counseling about having an abortion if the procedure was legal in instances of rape and incest.

Floyd Green was speaking on Wednesday at Parliament’s Joint Select Committee reviewing the Sexual Offences Act and other related laws.

–30–

Previous PostDigicel Withdraws Prepaid Maintenance Fee

Related articles

guns money

Surrender Guns for Cash!

Jul 07, 2017

Gun & Bullets

60 Guns Seized in Eastern Kingston in 2017

Jul 07, 2017

35553senate_sitting

Senate Begins Debate on Special Crime Zones

Jul 07, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS