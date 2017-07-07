Green Takes Issue with Anti-Abortion Law

State Minister for Youth, Floyd Green, is taking issue with aspects of the country’s anti-abortion law.

The Offences Against the Person Act prohibits abortion and stipulates a life sentence for women and medical practitioners who procure it.

Mr. Green says the law discourages women who’re thinking about having abortions from seeking counseling.

Mr. Green is suggesting that women would feel more comfortable seeking counseling about having an abortion if the procedure was legal in instances of rape and incest.

Floyd Green was speaking on Wednesday at Parliament’s Joint Select Committee reviewing the Sexual Offences Act and other related laws.

