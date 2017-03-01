Gregory Mair is New NHF Chairman

Gregory Mair is the new chairman of the National Health Fund, NHF.

He succeeds businessman, Christopher Zacca.

Mr. Zacca was appointed Chairman of the NHF April last year.

Mair resigned as Chairman of the state-owned bus company, Jamaica Urban Transit Company last month amid reports of disagreement between him and Transport Minister, Mike Henry.

Mr. Mair is also a former Member of Parliament for North East St. Catherine.

In the meantime, Mr. Zacca says he resigned as Chairman of the NHF in order to take on additional responsibilities in the private sector.

— 30 —