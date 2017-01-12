Gregory Mair Resigns as JUTC Chairman

Chairman of the state-owned Jamaica Urban Transit Company, JUTC, Gregory Mair, has resigned.

Mair, who’s a former Member of Parliament for North East St Catherine, has been serving as Chairman of the JUTC board, since April last year.

Transport Minister Mike Henry says Mair handed in his resignation letter yesterday morning, citing personal reasons.

The Transport Minister explained the difficulty he had finding a chairman for the JUTC following the killing of Douglas Chambers in 2008.

When pressed, the Minister said he does not expect to have any difficulty appointing a new chairman to the company’s board.

