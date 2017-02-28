Ground Broken for Construction of 1,500 St James Houses

Ground has been broken for the construction of 1,500 houses in St. James.

The development is being undertaken in partnership between the National Housing Trust, and West Indies Home Contractors, WIHCON, at a cost of $7-billion.

The development is expected to be named ‘The Estuary in Friendship.’

Speaking at the ground breaking ceremony last Friday, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said the development is aimed at providing housing for low income earners.

The units are expected to be constructed on 254-acres of land.

The scheme is set to be completed by December 2019.

-30-