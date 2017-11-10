Growing Support for Outlawing of Corporal Punishment

Public Defender, Arlene Harrison Henry, is supporting Prime Minister Andrew Holness’s position for a ban on corporal punishment in public institutions and homes.

Prime Minister Holness outlined his position on the matter in the House of Representatives on Tuesday. He said it was time for a debate in the parliament on the issue.

Mrs. Harrison Henry says she endorses the Prime Minister’s position.

She’s blaming biblical teachings for parents beating their children.

Mrs. Harrison Henry is also calling on the parliament to ban the physical punishment of other vulnerable persons, including the disabled.

She was speaking this morning at the launch of the National Redress System for persons living with HIV/AIDS at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston.

Meanwhile, another parliamentarian is supporting banning corporal punishment in public institutions and homes.

Central Manchester Member of Parliament, the PNP’s Peter Bunting, says he’s unswerving in his view that corporal punishment should be outlawed in Jamaica.

Mr. Bunting says in his own constituency and other areas in the parish, a social intervention project is being implemented to reduce violence.

Mr. Bunting says the project will include 15 communities in the parish.

