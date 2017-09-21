Guadeloupe Assisting Dominica with Medical Evacuations

The French island of Guadeloupe today assisted with medical evacuations out of Hurricane-ravaged Dominica.

This was disclosed by the Executive Director of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency, CDEMA, Ronald Jackson.

The authorities in Dominica continue to plea for help, following the devastation from Hurricane Maria.

The death toll so far is at seven, with fears that figure will rise as authorities visit rural communities today.

Communication with Dominica has been limited since yesterday, to amateur radio and satellite phone.

Early images from the island show vast destruction.

The main hospital and several buildings serving as shelters have lost their roofs.

Mr. Jackson says there’s an immediate and urgent need for water.

Authorities are appealing for urgent tarpaulins and roofing materials.

There’s also no running water or electricity.

