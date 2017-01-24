‘Gun Boy’ in Juvenile Custody

Search
gun-and-bullets

A 14-year-old boy taken into police custody for possessing a firearm has been provided with legal representation.

He’s to be transferred today to the Metcalfe Juvenile Correctional Centre in Kingston.

That’s according to Children’s Advocate, Diahann Gordon Harrison.

The police say the boy was accosted and searched by police in Denham Town, in West Kingston yesterday.

They say a nine-millimeter pistol and seven rounds of ammunition were found on his person. He was taken into custody and the Child Development Agency contacted.

He’s a student at a Clarendon-based school. Mrs. Gordon-Harrison says his parents have not been located.

She says his circumstances are unfortunate.

–30–

