Gun Found in Rockfort

The Kingston Eastern Police say they’re searching for a group of men following the seizure of a gun in the Rockfort yesterday.

Crime Officer for the Kingston Eastern Police, Deputy Superintendent Christopher Brown, says the firearm was seized during a police operation in the Pleasant Heights area.

There’ve been tensions in Rockfort as warring gangs have been trading bullets, sparking fear among residents.

DSP Brown says the area remains tense, but adds that the police are working with the residents.

He says nine people have been arrested in relation to murders in the area since the violent flare up last month.

DSP Brown says the police continue to maintain a strong presence in the area.

