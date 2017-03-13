Gun Salute Cops Back in Court Today

Four policemen facing charges of firing their guns illegally in a public place are to return to the St Catherine Parish Court today.

They’re Constables Noel Ingram, Davin King, Leesham Billings and Dumar Ducally.

They’re charged in relation to the fatal shooting of a man, Romeo Marks, at an event in Crescent District, St Catherine in 2016.

The four are also charged with making a false statement to investigators.

Allegations are that in August, 2016, the policement went to a dance at Dam Head, in Spanish Town which was promoted by a policeman.

At about 3:00 AM, a song by incarcerated dancehall entertainer, Vybz Kartel, was being played.

The four policemen — armed with their service firearms — allegedly fired shots in the air as a salute to Vybz Kartel.

It was later discovered that Marks was shot.

He subsequently died.

A report was made to Independent Commission of Investigations, INDECOM.

During the investigations, the policemen allegedly denied firing their guns.

However, a number of spent shells found at the scene reportedly matched the cartridges from their weapons.

