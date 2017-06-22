Gun Violence Costing KPH $400k per Day

Gunshot victims are costing the Kingston Public Hospital an estimated $400,000 per day.

This was revealed by resident doctor at the facility, Dr. Ann Jackson-Gibson.

She was speaking during yesterday’s meeting of the Joint Select Committee of Parliament reviewing the Zones of Special Operations Bill.

She says gunshot victims have cost the state $80-million so far this year at KPH alone.

Dr. Jackson-Gibson says statistics from last year show thousands of beds being taken up by gunshot and stab victims.

She says this then reduces space for elective surgeries.

She says the high cost of treating emergency cases is affecting other categories of patients.

