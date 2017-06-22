Search
Home Latest_MA Gun Violence Costing KPH $400k per Day
KPH

Gun Violence Costing KPH $400k per Day

Jun 22, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

Gunshot victims are costing the Kingston Public Hospital an estimated $400,000 per day.

This was revealed by resident doctor at the facility, Dr. Ann Jackson-Gibson.

She was speaking during yesterday’s meeting of the Joint Select Committee of Parliament reviewing the Zones of Special Operations Bill.

She says gunshot victims have cost the state $80-million so far this year at KPH alone.

Dr. Jackson-Gibson says statistics from last year show thousands of beds being taken up by gunshot and stab victims.

She says this then reduces space for elective surgeries.

She says the high cost of treating emergency cases is affecting other categories of patients.

–30–

Previous PostA Bloody Summer Night

Related articles

Wanted-Poster

Police Release ‘Most Wanted’ List

Jun 22, 2017

shooting bullets generic

A Bloody Summer Night

Jun 22, 2017

Holness-Finger

‘Poverty is NO Excuse for Crime!’ – PM Holness

Jun 22, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS