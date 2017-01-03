Search
Gunmen Murder 81yr old JP

Jan 03, 2017

Police are probing the shooting death of a Justice of the Peace at his home in Epworth St. Ann last evening.

Dead is 81 year old business man, Colin Corrodus.

Reports from the police are that at about 8:15 Monday evening, Corrodus was playing Dominoes with a group of friends when armed men pounced.

It’s understood that the men took Corrodos’ licensed firearm.

They then shot him and fled the scene.

Corrodus was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Corrodus was a well-known and respected businessman who operated Colvil Construction and Hardware, in Great Pond, Ocho Rios and Epworth in St. Ann

