Michael-Gunning

Gunning Breaks National 200m Freestyle Record

Jul 25, 2017Sports0

Jamaica’s Michael Gunning broke the national 200-metres freestyle record on his senior international debut for Jamaica at the World Championships, in Budapest, yesterday.

The national standard had already belonged to him with a time of 1:50:71 set at the British Championships, on April 23.

Gunning lowered that mark to 1:50 to place 43rd overall.

That is the best placing for a Jamaican man at the World championships since Olympian Allan-Roy Marsh competed at the 1982 World Championships, in Ecuador.

His performance places him third amongst swimmers from the CARIFTA region and fourth overall in the CCCAN region.

