President of the Jamaica Amateur Gymnastic Association, Nicole Grant-Brown, says the local body will not have access to the new facility being built at the University of the West Indies.

UWI received grant funding of 90-thousand US dollars from Japan for the construction of a gymnasium, which will be used primarily for the development of artistic gymnastics at the institution.

Nicole Grant-Brown was speaking on Sports Nation Live with Leighton Levy, last Saturday.

