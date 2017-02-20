Hampton Board Chairman to be Sacked

The Chairman of the Hampton School Board of Governors, Trevor Blake, is to be removed from the post.

The board is to have a new chairman come April one.

This is the latest development in the controversy involving the school’s principal, Heather Murray, after her decision to attend the bail hearing of accused child sex abuser, Pastor Rupert Clarke and the board’s handling of the matter.

Education Minister Senator Ruel Reid says he no longer has confidence in Mr. Blake’s leadership.

On the weekend, word emerged that Mr. Blake had apologized to Minister Reid for an earlier suggestion that he did not agree with his recommendation for Principal Murray go on two weeks compassionate leave.

The recommendation was made following the backlash Mrs. Murray was receiving following her attendance and actions outside the St. Elizabeth Parish Court in January.

Meanwhile, Senator Reid says there’ll also be changes regarding other members of the board.

He says among his concerns are matters of transparency and credibility.

Senator Reid says the board only relied on Mrs.Murray’s explanation before a decision was taken.



Senator Ruel Reid was speaking on Nationwide This Morning.

–30–