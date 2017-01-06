Search
heather-murray

Hampton Principal & Chairman Summoned by Education Ministry

Jan 06, 2017

Principal of the all-girls Hampton School, Heather Murray, and the Chairman of the school’s board, Trevor Blake, have been summoned to a meeting with Education and Youth Minister Ruel Reid.

The meeting is expected to take place sometime next week.

Principal Murray has been harshly criticized on social media, for being outside the courthouse on Wednesday where the matter involving Pastor Rupert Clarke was being heard.

She’s also been photographed attempting to block journalists from taking pictures and video of Pastor Clarke.

She’s since issued a statement saying she was there in a show of support for Clarke’s wife, who is her close friend.

Some members of the public have called for her to resign.

Minister Reid says he’ll be reviewing the situation with the principal and board chairman.

The Minister says he’s seen the images of Principal Murray in the media.

However, he says he has to allow due process to take place.

Minister Reid says the Ministry is contemplating the appropriate course of action.

This as Principal Murray is eligible to go into retirement soon.

–30–

