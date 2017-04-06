Hanna Insists her Hands are Clean, following OCG Jamaica 50 Probe

Opposition Spokesperson on Culture, Lisa Hanna has declared that she’s not guilty of any wrongdoing regarding the damning findings of the OCG in its report on Jamaica 50.

She says the OCG has made no expressed finding of any personal wrongdoing on her part in the 263-page report he tabled in the House on Tuesday.

The report raises concerns regarding the handling of the Jamaica 50 Celebration expenditures by the Ministry of Youth and Culture when Ms. Hanna led the Ministry.

In a statement today, Ms. Hanna says she was only the political leader of the Ministry.

In her statement, Ms. Hanna says it was her questions about prior expenditures on Jamaica 50 when she took office in January 2012, that led to the investigations.

She says the Contractor has confirmed these facts in his report and has made no expressed finding of any personal wrongdoing on her part.

Ms. Hanna argues and places in all caps that she was the POLITICAL leader of the Ministry.

She says her role was to make policy and to give policy guidelines.

Ms. Hanna makes it clear that the Ministry has a Permanent Secretary who has administrative responsibilities.

While not named by Ms. Hanna, at that time of her stewardship that individual would’ve been Sydney Bartley.

The former Youth Minister says he carried out his administrative duties without any interference from her.

Ms. Hanna is assuring the press that she did everything possible to ensure that all arrangements were made in the best interests of the Jamaican people and with the best use of taxpayers funds.

Ms. Hanna says, in her opinion, the accounts department did a valiant job in light of cabinet’s budgetary approval of only coming in May 2012 three months before the actual celebrations.

She argues that If there were any minor discrepancies, she’s certain it was due to the massive amount of work to be done in a short time, or some other simple practical explanation that the Contractor General hasn’t considered.

Ms. Hanna says she is reviewing the report and may make a more detailed statement later if it appears to be necessary.

