Hanna Stands By Comments Re Dancehall Music

Opposition Spokesman on Youth and Culture, Lisa Hanna, is standing by her comments regarding dancehall music.

In a lengthy Facebook post on the weekend, Ms. Hanna says it’s taken courage to stand alone on principle, in the best interest of children.

She says when it comes to women’s and especially children’s rights, she speaks without fear of reprisal.

Her latest comments follow harsh criticism and threats she’s received after saying on Nationwide Radio that she believes the music of convicted entertainers, like Vybz Kartel, should be banned from the public airwaves.

Ms. Hanna says the ‘disgusting’ comments on social media are exposing a dark and bitter new culture that is being seen as ‘normal’.

According to Ms. Hanna, the threats directed at her on social media prove her point about the decay of what she describes as ‘Jamaica’s proud history of decency and mutual respect’.

She says the undisguised violence and vulgarity from those who disagree with her should be a wake up call for Jamaicans.

According to Ms. Hanna, messages glorifying criminality are being conveyed to the nation’s children in music. She says this will ultimately lead to harmful consequences.

Ms. Hanna admits she’s a lover of dancehall music. But says she doesn’t see why the music must be used to promote violence and abuse of women.

According to Ms. Hanna, studies have shown that violent and sexually explicit lyrics have negatively influenced the thought processes of many Jamaican youths through increased feelings of hostility and aggression.

However, she did not cite any specific study or data.

She adds that these negative influences worsen when society ignores the possibility that corruption may have been involved in the recording of music in jail.

She says these messages have been pushing Jamaica towards a different society, one in which she says the culture is not ‘normal’ or ‘healthy’.

Ms. Hanna says Jamaicans cannot continue to tolerate this other culture that promotes and encourages violence against and contempt for women.

She says Jamaicans who value common decency must find the courage to push back against this new normal and defend what she terms ‘Jamaica’s true culture’.

She’s calling for a national discussion on the messages in music glorifying criminality.

She says it cannot be that a zero tolerance approach is being promoted but violence against women in dancehall music is ignored.

Meanwhile, Ms. Hanna also criticized Nationwide News on its reporting.

Despite not specifically calling our name, she said ‘the media house’ chose to give her comments a headline which encouraged others who chose to overlook her central message.

The headline to which she referred on Nationwide’s website read, ‘Hanna wants Kartel’s music banned from the airwaves.’

Senior lecturer at the University of West Indies, Mona, Dr. Sonja Stanley Niiah, is calling for an audit of the correctional system.

This, to find out if Vybz Kartel or any other incarcerated entertainer is illegally recording music while in prison.

Her call comes as there’s renewed interest and speculation about whether Vybz Kartel is illegally recording music behind bars.

Ms. Hanna last week said there should be an investigation into whether there’s corruption in the prison system, allowing Kartel to continue record and release music.

The South East St. Ann MP has also been criticised for suggesting his music and those of other murder convicts should be banned from public airwaves.

However, Dr. Stanley-Niaah says banning Kartel’s music on radio wouldn’t do much.

Dr. Sonja Stanley Niaah was speaking on Nationwide @5 on Friday. She’s also pointing out that the move could be seen as censorship.

