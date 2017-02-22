Hanna Wants Kartel’s Music Banned from the Airwaves

Opposition Spokesperson on Youth and Culture, Lisa Hanna, believes Vybz Kartel’s music should be banned from public airwaves, as he’s a convicted murderer.

Ms. Hanna disclosed her view in an interview last evening on Nationwide @5, responding to a question from Cliff Hughes.

Vybz Kartel, who’s real name is Adijah Palmer, is serving a life sentence in prison for murder.

Ms. Hanna is also concerned about how he’s seemingly been able to produce music from behind bars.

Ms. Hanna’s comments come amid a discussion about how violence in the country is intertwined with certain negative aspects of popular culture.

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, also raised concerns this week about the influence of violence in contemporary music and dance.