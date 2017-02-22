Search
Hanna Wants Kartel’s Music Banned from the Airwaves

Feb 22, 2017

Opposition Spokesperson on Youth and Culture, Lisa Hanna, believes Vybz Kartel’s music should be banned from public airwaves, as he’s a convicted murderer.

Ms. Hanna disclosed her view in an interview last evening on Nationwide @5, responding to a question from Cliff Hughes.

Vybz Kartel, who’s real name is Adijah Palmer, is serving a life sentence in prison for murder.

Ms. Hanna is also concerned about how he’s seemingly been able to produce music from behind bars.

Ms. Hanna’s comments come amid a discussion about how violence in the country is intertwined with certain negative aspects of popular culture.

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, also raised concerns this week about the influence of violence in contemporary music and dance.

  • dukeofearle

    It is high time these “POLITICIANS” find better things to do to help the country than to be messing around with things that is not important, this man is behind bars on a life sentenced, if his music is degradative and incite violence yes but if his music is clean what is the big deal. I am certain that this man have a family behind. When the shoes is on the wrong foot people find things to say. any time “POLITICIANS” start to go to “JAIL” in Jamaica for “CPRRUPTION” Jamaica will becomes a better country. We could now say Politicians that is suspected of using the people money for their own purpose should be sent to prison for life.

