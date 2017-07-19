Hanover Man Gets Life Sentence for 2011 Murder of Girlfriend

A man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his ex-girlfriend Darnell Campbell in 2011 in Epping, Hanover.

He’s Kevon Shaw, a mason in the parish.

The jury returned a unanimous verdict on Tuesday July 4 in the Hanover Circuit Court after deliberating for 1-hour and 29-minutes.

Shaw will only be eligible for parole after spending 20-years in prison.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in a press release this afternoon says it relied on 20 witnesses to prove its case.

However, it says only 11 witnesses actually testified in court. This reduced the duration of the trial from 6-weeks to 4-weeks. Campbell’s body was found with her throat slashed one day after she was killed.

During the trial, it was revealed that Shaw’s alibi did not stand up to scrutiny. The DPP’s office said Shaw consistently said he was in Trelawny at the time of the murder, but call data records revealed he was in Epping. Shaw’s house was also searched, and a sheet with blood on it was found.

The Forensic analysis revealed the blood was deposited around the same time Campbell was killed.

It was also revealed that Campbell could not be excluded as the source of the blood based on the DNA profiling.

The Office of the DPP was able to prove its case using circumstantial evidence.

It says it used evidence from all its witnesses to prove beyond a reasonable doubt Shaw killed his ex-girlfriend.

This, as no eye witnesses were present at the time of the murder.

