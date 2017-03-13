Hanover Police Seeking Support in Fight to Dismantle Gangs

The Hanover Police say they need public support to dismantle gangs operating within the parish.

The new divisional head for the parish is Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sharon Beeput.

She made the appeal last week at the monthly meeting of the Hanover Municipal Corporation.

Seventeen murders were committed in Hanover between the start of the year and last Thursday.

This, compared to four over the corresponding period last year.

DSP Beeput says the ‘One Voice’ and ‘One Link’ Gangs are creating ‘mayhem’ in the parish.

