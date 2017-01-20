Hanover Shootings Linked to Murder Committed Last Year

The police are theorizing that the two shootings in Hanover last night are linked to another murder committed in the parish last year.

The man killed last night is said to have been a witness to that murder.

Gunmen with high powered weapons went on a rampage before 11 last night, shooting six people in two separate incidents.

Dead are 34-year-old Hopeton Lee, five-year-old Kimani Johnson and one-year-old Daquan Davidson of Williamsfield in the parish.

Police reports are that about 10:45 last night, Lee was at home with his relatives when armed men entered and opened fire, hitting him.

The Police say the gunmen left that location and went to another house five minutes later and opened fire.

The two children and three others were shot. The children were later pronounced dead.

While the others were admitted to hospital in serious condition.

Deputy Superintendent of Police attached to the Hanover police division, Ainsley McCarthy, says the shooting could be linked to an incident in November. He says a suspect was taken into custody in relation to that matter but he was later released.

Police say Lee, who was killed last night, was a witness to murder. He’d declined to participate in an identification parade.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Western Hanover, the PNP’s Ian Hayles is expressing sadness at the tragedy.

