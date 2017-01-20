Search
Home Evening News Hanover Shootings Linked to Murder Committed Last Year
Shooting

Hanover Shootings Linked to Murder Committed Last Year

Jan 20, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Like

The police are theorizing that the two shootings in Hanover last night are linked to another murder committed in the parish last year.

The man killed last night is said to have been a witness to that murder.

Gunmen with high powered weapons went on a rampage before 11 last night, shooting six people in two separate incidents.

Dead are 34-year-old Hopeton Lee, five-year-old Kimani Johnson and one-year-old Daquan Davidson of Williamsfield in the parish.

Police reports are that about 10:45 last night, Lee was at home with his relatives when armed men entered and opened fire, hitting him.

The Police say the gunmen left that location and went to another house five minutes later and opened fire.

The two children and three others were shot. The children were later pronounced dead.

While the others were admitted to hospital in serious condition.

Deputy Superintendent of Police attached to the Hanover police division, Ainsley McCarthy, says the shooting could be linked to an incident in November. He says a suspect was taken into custody in relation to that matter but he was later released.

Police say Lee, who was killed last night, was a witness to murder. He’d declined to participate in an identification parade.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Western Hanover, the PNP’s Ian Hayles is expressing sadness at the tragedy.

–30—

Previous PostBaptist Minister has Ominous Warning for Sex Offenders

Related articles

Dr Burchell Taylor

Baptist Minister has Ominous Warning for Sex Offenders

Jan 20, 2017

Trafigura - Houston office scenes and executive portraits

PNP To Know Trafigura Decision on April 28

Jan 20, 2017

hi-prison-wire-02526060.jpg

‘Prison Conditions Poor but Not Overcrowded’ – Montague

Jan 20, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History