‘Happy Ice’ Ordered CLOSED!

Nov 10, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National 1

The Kingston and St. Andrew Public Health Department has ordered the closure of Island Ice and Beverage Company popularly known as Happy Ice located on Spanish Town Road in Kingston.

The Health Department says the closure notice was as a result of the company not complying with the Public Health (Food Handling) Regulations of 1998 and 2000.

The notice took effect on Tuesday and will remain in force until further notice.

The notice from the Health Department warned that there should be no operation involving preparation or sale of food during the period of closure.

Meanwhile, the management of Island Ice, says it has undertaken immediate corrective measures as required by the Health Department to address the issues in its supply storage system that led to the notice.

The company says it’s being guided by the Ministry of Health.

The inspection conducted by the Health Department identified deficiencies in documentation, the displaying of certificates, incorrect diversion of waste water and storage.

The company says the relevant certificates are being put in place, a process to improve documentation is underway, the diversion of waste water is being dealt with and the entire system, including storage, has been checked and corrected.

It also says laboratory evaluations are now being conducted, and the company is awaiting a Provisional Order to resume normality.

Island Ice Beverage Company says it has been supplying the Jamaican market for over 30 years and is committed to the highest standards of operations.

It’s assuring customers that it will continue to provide them with products that meet all industry and statutory standards.

The company is certified by the Jamaica Bureau of Standards, the International Packaged Ice Association, the Factories Corporation of Jamaica and the National Environment and Planning Agency, NEPA.

