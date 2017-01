Nearly a hundred new jobs have been created in the hospitality sector following the opening of the new Hard Rock Cafe in Montego Bay over the weekend.

Chief Operating Officer at Vikings Productions, the franchise holders of Hard Rock, Andre Dixon is describing the USD$2.5-million investment as the right choice at the right time.

The cafe is the third of its kind in the Caribbean.

The other two are located in the Bahamas and Grand Cayman.

–30–