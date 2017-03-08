Harold Brady Could Face Criminal Charges

Director of Public Prosecutions, Paula Llewelyn, will shortly be asked to decide whether to recommend criminal charges be laid on the disgraced former attorney, Harold Brady.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Clifford Chambers, told our news center today that an active criminal investigation is underway into the matter involving Brady and the Factories Corporation of Jamaica, FCJ.

ACP Chambers says the Fraud Squad will submit a file to DPP Llewelyn after a few more statements are collected. He says moves are being made to have the statements collected.

Brady was struck from the roll of attorneys on Saturday, meaning he can no longer practice law in the country.

He was ordered to pay approximately $111-million to the FCJ in restitution.

Brady was found guilty of professional misconduct by the General Legal Council, the GLC. This, after he failed to turn over $100-million dollars to the FCJ.

The funds arose from a land sale Brady had conducted on behalf of the corporation.

